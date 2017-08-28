Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict, top, celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass by Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and scoring a touchdown in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Landover, Md.
Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict, top, celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass by Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and scoring a touchdown in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Landover, Md. Alex Brandon AP Photo
Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict, top, celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass by Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and scoring a touchdown in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Landover, Md. Alex Brandon AP Photo

Sports

Bengals LB Burfict suspended 5 games for egregious hit

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer

August 28, 2017 7:15 AM

CINCINNATI

The NFL has suspended Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict for five games because he leveled a Chiefs running back in a preseason game, the latest in his history of egregious hits.

The Bengals were off on Monday after returning from a preseason game in Washington. They released a statement supporting Burfict, saying his hit on running back Anthony Sherman was legal. Burfict is appealing the suspension.

The Bengals will start the season with Burfict and cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones suspended by the league. Both drew fouls that set up Pittsburgh's winning field goal for an 18-16 victory at Paul Brown Stadium in a first-round playoff game during the 2015 season.

Burfict was suspended for his hit on Antonio Brown in that game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night

Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night 3:27

Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night
Downey defeats Buhach in double overtime 3:03

Downey defeats Buhach in double overtime
Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory 2:08

Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory

View More Video