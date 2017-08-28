Switzerland coach Petkovic signs 2-year contract extension

Swiss national soccer team head coach Vladimir Petkovic smiles during a press conference in Feusisberg, Switzerland, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has signed a two-year contract extension as reward for a perfect record in World Cup qualifying. The Swiss football federation says Petkovic was contacted by clubs after the team's rise to No. 4 in the FIFA rankings. The statement did not identify clubs wanting to hire Petkovic. Keystone via AP Walter Bieri