US top women's World Cup lineup joined by Nigeria, Senegal

File- This Aug. 18, 2016, file photo shows United States' Elena Delle Donne 11) and France's Marielle Amant, right, reaching out for the ball during a women's semifinal round basketball game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Delle Donne is back, although she's not at 100 percent yet. Washington's star forward will return to the Mystics lineup Friday, Au. 18, 2017, when they visit the New York Liberty. She has been sidelined since the beginning of August with a torn ligament in her left thumb. The Mystics' leading scorer missed six games and Washington went 3-3.