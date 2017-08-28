Sports

Sports court confirms Chinese doping at Beijing Olympics

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 2:36 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed appeals by two Chinese female weightlifters against being stripped of their 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals for doping.

CAS says a single judge confirmed the IOC was right to disqualify Cao Lei from the 75-kilogram class and Liu Chunhong in the 69-kilo event.

Both tested positive for GHRP-2, which stimulates production of growth hormone, in reanalysis last year of their samples taken in Beijing. Liu also tested positive for sibutramine, a banned stimulant.

Because the cases were similar, the IOC disciplinary commission urged the International Weightlifting Federation to investigate Chinese team coaches and officials.

The IOC warned in June that weightlifting risks being dropped from the 2024 Olympics due to the sport's longstanding doping problems.

