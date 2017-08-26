Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, right, follows through on a three-run home run with Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann watching during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Sports

Simmons hits 3-run HR in 8th, Angels rally past Astros 7-6

By JOSH COOPER Associated Press

August 26, 2017 10:23 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Andrelton Simmons hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning that completed a five-run comeback by the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Kole Calhoun singled home Mike Trout with two outs in the eighth to make it 6-4. Simmons then slipped and finished his swing on one knee but still drove Tyler Clippard's slider over the left-field fence, sending fans at Angel Stadium into a frenzy amid fireworks over center field.

Trout worked a two-out walk and went to third on a single by Albert Pujols against Francis Martes. Clippard (2-8) gave up Calhoun's single before Simmons connected on the next pitch.

The Angels and Seattle Mariners are a half-game behind Minnesota in a packed race for the second AL wild card.

