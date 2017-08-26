Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles
Sports

Jaguars name Blake Bortles starting QB heading into season

By MARK LONG AP Sports Writer

August 26, 2017 5:49 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Blake Bortles is getting another shot as Jacksonville's starting quarterback.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone made the surprising announcement Saturday, naming Bortles his starter for the season opener at Houston and ending any speculation heading into the preseason finale.

Marrone was scheduled to address his decision after practice. The call came a little more than a week after Marrone opened up the job and pleaded with Bortles and veteran Chad Henne to "go out there and take it."

Bortles presumably did enough in Thursday's exhibition loss to Carolina to keep the starting job he's had the last three years. The third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft will make his 46th consecutive start when the Jaguars open the season Sept. 10 at Houston.

