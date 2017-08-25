Davis' home run, wild pitch lead Astros past Angels 2-1

Rookie J.D. Davis homered and George Springer scored the winning run on a wild pitch in support of a strong six innings from Collin McHugh in the Houston Astros' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
The Angels fell to 1-4 on their home stand and 1 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the final AL wild-card berth.
McHugh (2-2) allowed one run in six innings on three hits. He walked two and struck out eight. Ken Giles pitched the ninth to earn his 25th save.
Right-hander Parker Bridwell (7-2) went seven innings for the Angels, allowing two runs and six hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.
