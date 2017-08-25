Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez, right front, celebrates with teammates after driving in the winning run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Chicago. The White Sox won 3-2.
Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez, right front, celebrates with teammates after driving in the winning run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Chicago. The White Sox won 3-2. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo

Sports

Anderson, Sanchez team up in 9th, White Sox beat Tigers 3-2

By JOHN JACKSON Associated Press

August 25, 2017 8:18 PM

CHICAGO

Tim Anderson led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double and Yolmer Sanchez followed with an RBI single that sent the Chicago White Sox over the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win.

Anderson had a game-ending hit Wednesday against Minnesota. This time, he easily scored on Sanchez's single to right field off Joe Jimenez (0-2).

Juan Minaya (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.

Jose Abreu homered and went 2 for 2 with two intentional walks for Chicago. Jose Iglesias had a two-run single for the Tigers.

Detroit starter Justin Verlander allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings. Miguel Gonzalez gave up two runs and seven hits in eight innings.

