Teheran finally wins again at home, Braves top Rockies 5-2

Julio Teheran won at home for the first time in four months, Matt Kemp and Kurt Suzuki hit home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat Chad Bettis and the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Friday night.
Teheran (8-11) snapped an Atlanta record streak of nine straight home losses as he allowed two runs and five hits with no walks in 7 1/3 innings.
Kemp and Suzuki each hit first-pitch homers off Bettis (0-1). Kemp hit a two-run shot in the first and Suzuki led off the second with a line-drive shot over the left-field wall. Kemp had three hits.
Mark Reynolds hit his 27th homer in the seventh for Colorado.
Bettis, making his third start since his return from surgery and treatment for testicular cancer, allowed five runs in five innings.
Arodys Vizcaino pitched the ninth for his eighth save.
