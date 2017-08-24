Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada scores against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Chicago.
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada scores against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada scores against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo

Sports

White Sox lose 2B Moncada with shin splints

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 7:08 PM

CHICAGO

White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada and outfielder Leury Garcia have left their game against the Minnesota Twins with injuries.

Moncada, widely regarded as one of baseball's top prospects, was replaced in the field before the Twins batted in the sixth inning. The team says he has shin splints in his right leg.

It looked as if Moncada's leg was bothering him after he slid home safely in the fourth.

Garcia was pulled after three innings with back stiffness on his right side. He is day to day. Alen Hanson replaced him in right field on Thursday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What Stanislaus District teams will win on opening night? Our football experts reveal

What Stanislaus District teams will win on opening night? Our football experts reveal 11:30

What Stanislaus District teams will win on opening night? Our football experts reveal
A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason 1:40

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason
Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener 1:51

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener

View More Video