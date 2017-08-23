Illinois hoping to get back old Dudek after 2 ACL tears

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2014, file photo, Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek 18) makes a touchdown catch next to Iowa defensive back Desmond King during an NCAA college football game in Champaign, Ill. Dudek led all FBC freshmen with 79.8 receiving yards per game and set school freshman records with 1,038 receiving yards and 76 catches in 2014, but that was before two major injuries to his right knee. Second-year coach Lovie Smith is optimistic about Dudek physically–the junior’s strength and conditioning numbers are up since his freshman season–but it’s hard to be certain exactly what sort of player Dudek will be when he returns for Illinois’ home opener against Ball State on Sept. 2.