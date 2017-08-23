Modesto-area camps, clinics and tryouts for August 24, 2017

BASEBALL
BATTING LESSONS Private and team instruction with certified hitting coach Greg Young; more than 25 years of experience and MLB-trained. Infield, outfield and baserunning lessons, too. Call 209-605-4734 or visit www.MrHittingCoach.com.
BATTING AND CATCHING LESSONS Individual or group hitting and catching lessons. For more information on lessons contact Tim Raposa 209-694-6046 or email nextlevelcatching@yahoo.com or visit tricountytritons.com.
BACKYARD ACADEMY TRYOUTS Backyard Sports Academy will hold tryouts for its 9U and 11U teams for the 2017 season. Must call for an evaluation, date and time to try out. Players cannot be 10 or 12 before May 1, 2017. Call 209-669-8921 or visit backyardsportsacademy.com.
TRAVEL TEAM TRYOUTS Tri-County Tritons will hold tryouts for the 2017-18 fall season. For more information about the tryouts, locations and details contact Tim Raposa 209-694-6046 or email nextlevelcatching@yahoo.com or visit tricountytritons.com.
BASKETBALL
SKILLS LESSONS Emphasis on shooting, ballhandling, post moves and individual offensive and defensive skill work. The importance of fundamentals, smart decision-making and hard work on both sides of the ball is stressed. Work with one of the Valley’s best trainers who has 15 years of high school coaching and AAU experience. Call coach D.J. Seeley Sr. at 916-873-3160.
MODESTO MAGIC The Modesto Magic have opend sign-ups for its fall league starting Sept. 9 to Nov. 4. The league will be open to Boys, ages 4 to 4th grade, and Girls, ages 4 to 12th grade. Games are played on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $160, includes uniform or $130 if you already have uniform. Discounts offered for siblings, $10 off for 2nd child and $50 off for 3rd child. Deadline to register is Sept. 9, or until league is full. For more information, form or to register visit modestomagic.sportngin.com. For all other questions contact Stan Silve 209-765-5107 or email ssilva1920@aol.com.
CENTRAL VALLEY HORNETS The Central Valley Hornets are now accepting registration for its fall season. The fall season lasts 6-weeks and starts Sept. 16. Games will follow a training period before any game play. The fall league will be at Salida Middle School. Cost is $115 and $105 for returning players. For more information or to register call Mike Estrada 209-495-8420 or email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com or visit cvhornets.com.
CENTRAL VALLEY HORNETS The Central Valley Hornets are giving a FREE Basketball clinic for K-12th grades both boys and girls on August 26. 2-3 hour clinic at Salida Middle School. Only requirement is to purchase a camp t-shirt for $10. Just register at cvhornets.com as space is limited or email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC/CEN CAL RAIDER Central Catholic and Cen Cal Raider Basketball will hold their fall camp on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Central Catholic High School. Camp is for boys and girls ages 6 to 14. Camp will focus on ball handling and basic fundamentals, progressing into more advanced group drills. Cost is $125, includes camp shirt. For more information contact Mike Wilson at 209-345-5485 or email wilson@cchsca.org.
BOXING
BAD TO THE BONZ Seventh Street Boxing Gym is holding tryouts and providing adult and youth classes. A boxing clinic for coaches will be given by Tony Avila, owner of Bad to the Bonz and former coach of Modesto PAL boxing club. The summer special is $100 per month, not including gloves. Go to Modestopalboxing.net or call Avila at 209-577-1131. Parents are encouraged to work out alongside their children. Special classes for at-risk youth. Hours are 10 a.m.-noon Saturday through Thursday and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The gym is at 1226 Seventh St. in Modesto.
MODESTO PAL Stanislaus County PAL Boxing offers a program for ages 8-17. Sign up Monday through Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at 615 Sierra Drive. Call 209-529-9121, ext. 10.
KICKBOXING Modesto-based Team Voodoo Kickboxing offers an anti-bullying and self-defense program. Two-month special is $140 with unlimited program. Parents train for free with every kid’s sign-up. Located at 1226 Seventh St., Modesto. Call 209-262-8976 or email teamvoodoousa@hotmail.com.
BOWLING
ADAPTIVE BOWLING The Society for disAbilities invites children and adults with disabilities to participate in this program on the first and third Thursday of each month. Each bowling session will be held at McHenry Bowl and pre-registration is required. Participants must bring an adult with them. Check in is at 3:30 p.m. and bowling starts promptly at 4 p.m. For more information call the society office at 209-524-3536 or email Anthony@societyfordisabilities.org or visit www.societyfordisabilities.org to register.
EXERCISE
MAT PILATES Build core strength, improve flexibility and control muscle and breathing in class that can be modified for any age, fitness level. Classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-5:20 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St., Modesto. Sign up for five, 10 or 20 classes. Call the Modesto Senior Center at 209-341-2974. Register at the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department, 1010 Tenth St., Suite 4400; or www.econnect.
GROUP EXERCISE The Healthy Aging Association offers free Young At Heart group exercise classes for 60 years and better all over Stanislaus County. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or Tai Chi. For more information call 209-525-4670 or visit www.HealthyAgingAssociation.org.
GOLF
FAMILY GOLF CLINIC Join PGA professional Ted Mills and owner Mark Langley at Nor Cal Performance Center each Friday from 6-7 p.m. for the Family Golf Clinic. Costs are $20 for adults and $15 for juniors and includes range balls and instruction. All golfers welcome. Call Ted at 209-499-6161 or Mark at 209-604-4120.
OFFICIATING
UMPIRES Needed for youth baseball and softball in the Modesto area and adult softball in Modesto, Patterson, Livingston and Los Banos. Training is provided. Email csmith1733@ sbcglobal.net.
NCOA UMPIRES The NCOA is looking for umpires for high school softball. We will provide all training. Contact Gary Ulibarri at 209-818-3953 or email garyulibarri@comcast.net.
SOCCER
OPEN TRYOUTS The Oakdale Gunners 11U, competitive youth soccer team, will be holding open tryouts for boys born between 2007-2008. Tryouts will be every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Bridle Ridge Estates Park, corner of Crane Rd. and Greger St. For more information contact Miguel Sanchez 209-480-1373 or Hector Padilla 209-764-8974.
SOFTBALL
THE HITTING ACADEMY Softball hitting lessons by experienced instructor. Want to learn how elite-level hitters swing and hit with more confidence? If interested, call Sean Maurice at 209-456-7886.
SWIMMING
MODESTO MAVERICKS Registration is open to swimmers 5-18 years of age. Visit swimmodestomavericks.com. Fees are for the entire season: First swimmer, $165; second swimmer $150; third swimmer $135. This is a competitive team, and swimmers must be able to swim 25 yards.
SWIMMING LESSONS The City of Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department offers year-round swim lessons. First session of fall swim lessons begins, sign up soon to secure spot. Classes are held in the evening two days a week for about four weeks totaling 8 classes per session. Total cost is $35 and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. The first session Monday/Wednesday: Through-September 18 and Tuesday/Thursday: Through-September 14. Adult & Child, Preschool, Level 1, Level 2, and Private Lessons available. Register in person at the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department office, 1010 Tenth Street, Suite 4400, or online. For more information, refer to the Fall Activity Guide or call 209-577-5344.
WATER POLO
MODESTO/STANISLAUS Modesto/Stanislaus Water Polo will be taking sign-ups for pre-high school waterpolo. Practices will be Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Johansen High School. First practice will begin in early September and run through November. For more information contact Brent Bohlender, email Bbrentpolo@aol.com or visit ms.aquanite.com.
