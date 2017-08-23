Sports

DC United wins 2nd straight game on own goal

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 7:13 PM

WASHINGTON

Atlanta defender Michael Parkhurst deflected the ball into his own goal in the 46th minute, the only goal in D.C. United's 1-0 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

D.C. United (7-15-4) is just 2-5-2 in its last nine home games with only three goals. Atlanta United (10-8-5) hadn't lost since its last meeting with D.C. United, going 4-0-2.

Just after halftime, Lloyd Sam raced to save a ball on the end line and clipped it to find Russell Canouse's head at the far post. Canouse placed his open header in front of the goal and it deflected off Parkhurst's right side.

D.C. has received a league-high percentage of its goals from own goals, including another winner Saturday in a 1-0 victory at Colorado.

Sam had the best scoring chance in the first half but his breakaway shot was blocked low by Brad Guzan.

