Philadelphia Phillies' Mark Leiter Jr. pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum AP Photo
Sports

Rookies Leiter Jr., Hoskins help Phillies blank Marlins

By AARON BRACY Associated Press

August 23, 2017 7:24 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Mark Leiter Jr. allowed one hit over seven innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in five runs and the Philadelphia Phillies rode that rookie tandem to an 8-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Leiter (2-3) didn't allow a hit until Miguel Rojas doubled to lead off the sixth with a hard chopper that bounded over the head of drawn-in third baseman Maikel Franco. He struck out five and walked two to help the Phillies rebound from a doubleheader sweep Tuesday in which the Marlins homered six times while scoring 19 runs.

Miami couldn't muster anything close to that kind of offense against the 26-year-old Leiter, who averages less than 90 mph with his fastball. A 22nd-round draft pick, Leiter had a 19.29 ERA in three previous appearances against the Marlins, but the left-hander baffled the Marlins with a mixture of changeups, sliders and a well-positioned fastball.

Leiter is the son of former Phillies pitcher Mark Leiter and the nephew of two-time All-Star left-hander Al Leiter.

Hoskins continued to impress. The young slugger has clubbed seven homers in 14 games since his call-up from Triple-A earlier this month. He has 16 RBIs during that time.

After reaching .500 for the first time since April with Tuesday's sweep, the Marlins dropped to 62-63. They began the day 5 ½ games behind Colorado for the second NL wild card but also behind Milwaukee and St. Louis.

Justin Nicolino (2-2) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs and eight hits. It was a step back for Nicolino, who was making his third start since getting demoted to Triple-A in July. The left-hander had allowed two runs in 10 1/3 innings in his previous two starts, but he struggled against Philadelphia.

After Tommy Joseph's two-out RBI double in the first gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead, Philadelphia broke out with five runs on six hits in the third.

The big blow was Hoskins' three-run shot projected at 445 feet to the upper deck in left field. Hoskins put Philadelphia in front 8-0 in the sixth with a two-run double just inside third base.

Leiter's outing was a much-needed one for the Phillies, who used six relievers on Tuesday and recalled right-hander Drew Anderson prior to the game to shore up the bullpen.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: 3B Derek Dietrich was in the lineup and showed no ill effects after fouling a ball hard off his left in the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Vance Worley (2-3, 4.82) closes out the four-game series on Thursday for the Marlins. Worley is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA in four games, including two starts, against his former club.

Phillies: RHP Jake Thompson (1-1, 4.20) is expected to be recalled from Triple-A and get the ball for Philadelphia. Thompson would be making his third start.

  Comments  

