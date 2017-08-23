Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano
Mariners' Cano leaves game with left hamstring tightness

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 5:54 PM

ATLANTA

Robinson Cano has left Seattle's game against the Atlanta Braves with tightness in his left hamstring.

Cano walked off the field following his second double of the game in the third inning. He pulled up as he approached second base. He walked off the field, accompanied by a trainer.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury.

The Mariners have a day off Thursday before opening a series at the Yankees on Friday night.

With the two doubles, Cano has 507 for his career, passing Babe Ruth for 57th all-time.

