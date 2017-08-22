Tampa Bay Rays' Chris Archer follows through on a pitch to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tampa Bay Rays' Chris Archer follows through on a pitch to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara AP Photo

Rays hold on for 6-5 win over Blue Jays

By DICK SCANLON Associated Press

August 22, 2017 7:18 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Lucas Duda and Corey Dickerson homered in the first two innings and Chris Archer struck out 10 for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Jesus Colome got his major league-leading 37th save after giving up hits to Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce that left the potential game-tying run on third base in the ninth.

Duda's 23rd home run (sixth with Tampa Bay) came off rookie Chris Rowley in the first inning after Norichika Aoki had led off the game with a homer off Archer.

Dickerson hit his 23rd homer in the second, starting a three-run inning off Rowley that put the Rays ahead 4-1.

Aoki drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth after a double by Ezequiel Carrera and an RBI single by Ryan Goins.

