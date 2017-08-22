AC Milan completes signing of forward Kalinic on 4-year deal

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017 file photo Fiorentina's Nikola Kalinic celebrates after scoring during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. In a brief statement on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 AC Milan said it is "delighted to announce the signing of Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina ACF on a loan deal with obligation to buy." Antonio Calanni, file AP Photo