109-year-old woman links positive outlook to longevity

A New Hampshire woman who celebrated her 109th birthday this week says the key to longevity is a positive outlook.
WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2v9yeoZ ) Hazel Nilson, of Sunapee, turned 109 Monday. Nilson was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1908. She's lived in several states but recently moved to New Hampshire to be closer to family.
The centenarian, who is a dedicated Chicago Cubs fan, was lauded for her patience when the team won the World Series last year.
Nilson says she never thought about living so long but adds that she's been happy. The retired physical education teacher says she's enjoyed life, accepting the good and the bad.
Nilson enjoyed a ride around Lake Sunapee in a police boat and a piece of peach pie for her birthday this year.
