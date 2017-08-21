Members of the Cleveland Browns kneel during the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland.
Members of the Cleveland Browns kneel during the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane AP Photo
Members of the Cleveland Browns kneel during the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane AP Photo

Sports

Group of Browns players kneel during anthem

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

August 21, 2017 5:40 PM

CLEVELAND

More than a dozen Cleveland Browns huddled on the team's sideline Monday night during the national anthem.

Linebacker Jamie Collins, running backs Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson and rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer were part of the group who circled together before a nationally televised game against the New York Giants. Several of the players knelt and joined hands while the anthem played.

Collins, Johnson, Jabrill Peppers, Seth DeValve, Kenny Britt, Ricardo Louis, Calvin Pryor and Terrance Magee also dropped to one knee while Kizer, Shon Coleman, Britton Colquitt, Jason McCourty and Marcus Martin stood and supported their teammates by putting their hands on their shoulders.

Browns coach Hue Jackson drew criticism last week when he seemed to indicate he didn't want his players to protest. However, Jackson clarified his remarks to say he respected any player who wanted to demonstrate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason 1:40

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason
Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener 1:51

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener
Giants fans have message for Dodgers 1:31

Giants fans have message for Dodgers

View More Video