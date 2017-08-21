This quarterback has a chance to be the starter. If she makes it, she’d make history

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 Stephen Curry sells his Walnut Creek home for $2.94 million Pause 1:16 Modesto elementary students view solar eclipse 1:37 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 0:33 Watch very determined thieves use forklift to crash bank, steal ATM 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 0:59 See feeding humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 1:52 Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show 0:45 Get ready for today's solar eclipse with this eclipse trivia quiz 1:09 How to safely watch a solar eclipse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email With a week to go before the start of the high school football season, Hollywood Hills junior quarterback Holly Neher is competing for a chance to become the state’s first female starting quarterback. Carl Juste / Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff

