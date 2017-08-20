Seattle Sounders midfielder Clint Dempsey scores on a penalty kick in stoppage time to lift Seattle to a 2-1 win over Minnesota United during an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Seattle.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Clint Dempsey scores on a penalty kick in stoppage time to lift Seattle to a 2-1 win over Minnesota United during an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Seattle. The Seattle Times via AP Bettina Hansen

New York City FC, Seattle Sounders clinch stoppage-time wins

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 10:13 PM

NEW YORK

Jonathan Lewis scored in stoppage time to help New York City FC beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Sunday for its third straight victory.

The 20-year-old rookie has scored his only two MLS goals in back-to-back games.

David Villa trapped a long cross from RJ Allen on the left side and dropped it to Ben Sweat, who found Lewis at the top of the box for the finish in the fourth minute of injury time.

Teal Bunbury swooped on a goalkeeping blunder from Sean Johnson to open the scoring for New England the 57th minute, scoring his fifth goal in as many games. Villa equalized for NYC in the 77th with his MLS-leading 19th goal.

At Seattle, Clint Dempsey's stoppage-time penalty earned the Sounders a 2-1 home victory over struggling Minnesota United.

Joevin Jones' corner kick floated into the penalty area, where Minnesota's Jermaine Taylor was called for a hand ball.

Dempsey stepped up and drilled his spot kick to the right side past goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Chad Marshall also scored for the Sounders, who improved their unbeaten streak to a club record nine games.

