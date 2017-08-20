Boldin abruptly retires 2 weeks after signing with Bills

FILE- In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, newly acquired Buffalo Bills receiver Anquan Boldin makes a catch during passing drills at NFL football training camp in Pittsford, N.Y. Boldin abruptly announced his retirement just under two weeks after signing with the Buffalo Bills. General manager Brandon Beane made it official Sunday, Aug. 20, by saying the team respects Boldin's decision to retire. Democrat & Chronicle via AP, File Jaime Germano