Bayern, Leipzig drawn against each other in German Cup

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 10:23 AM

BERLIN

Bayern Munich and Leipzig will face each other in the second round of the German Cup, and Borussia Dortmund will continue its title defense against third-division Magdeburg.

Sunday's draw also paired Bundesliga rivals Cologne at Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg at Hannover.

Schweinfurt, the only remaining fourth-tier side, faces last season's finalist Eintracht Frankfurt. Third division Osnabrueck, which knocked Hamburger SV out in the first round, plays second-division Nuremberg at home. Schalke visits third-tier Wehen Wiesbaden and Fortuna Duesseldorf will host Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The games are scheduled to be played on Oct. 24 and 25.

