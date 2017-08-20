Hamburg's Mueller out 6 months after costly goal celebration

In this Aug. 19, 2017 photo Hamburg's Nicolai Mueller is treated during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and FC Augsburg in Hamburg, Germany. Hamburger SV forward Nicolai Mueller is out for around six months after injuring himself while celebrating a goal. The Bundesliga club says Mueller tore a cruciate ligament in his right knee after scoring in Saturday's league-opener, a 1-0 home win over Augsburg. Mueller attempted a pirouette before falling to the ground in apparent pain. dpa via AP Daniel Bockwoldt