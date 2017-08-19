Longtime teammates Beathard, Kittle provide punch in 49ers’ listless performance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:56 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors Pause 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 2:04 MJC to host eclipse viewing 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask 3:40 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back' 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 0:40 Huge fire roars through south Modesto auto wrecking yard 1:40 A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email As the 49ers key up for a preseason game against the Denver Broncos, The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows gives us three players to watch in this week's game. Sohail Al-Jamea The Sacramento Bee

As the 49ers key up for a preseason game against the Denver Broncos, The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows gives us three players to watch in this week's game. Sohail Al-Jamea The Sacramento Bee