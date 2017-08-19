Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.
Sports

Bauer wins 12th as Indians blank Royals 5-0

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 7:21 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Trevor Bauer pitched 6 1/3 innings as the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 on Saturday night.

Bauer (12-8) won his fifth straight decision — the longest winning streak of his career that started after a July 17 loss. He gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out four.

Relievers Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen did not allow a hit over the final 2 2/3 innings to complete the shutout.

Bauer joins teammates Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco as 12-game winners. The Indians are the only team in the majors with three 12-game winners.

Roberto Perez delivered the clutch blow, a two-out, two-strike, two-run single in the fourth inning that scored Jay Bruce and Carlos Santana.

Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis hit consecutive doubles in the first inning for the first Cleveland run.

  Comments  

