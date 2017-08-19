Sports

Marlins trade pitcher Koehler to Blue Jays for minor leaguer

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 5:44 PM

NEW YORK

The Miami Marlins have traded pitcher Tom Koehler and cash the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league pitcher Osman Gutierrez.

The deal came Saturday night while Miami played the New York Mets.

Koehler was 36-53 over his six-year career. The 31-year-old righty was 1-5 with a 7.92 ERA in 12 starts for Miami this season.

Koehler was sent to Triple-A New Orleans for the second time this season after allowing three home runs in 5 2-3 innings against Cincinnati on July 23.

Gutierrez was 4-11 with 68 strikeouts in 78 innings with Single-A Lansing. The right-hander will report to Miami's Single-A affiliate in Greensboro.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason 1:40

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason
Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener 1:51

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener
Giants fans have message for Dodgers 1:31

Giants fans have message for Dodgers

View More Video