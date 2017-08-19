Sports

Bettor turns 40 cents into more than $250,000 at Gulfstream

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 5:36 PM

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla.

A horseplayer Saturday turned 40 cents into more than $250,000, hitting the Rainbow 6 at Gulfstream Park.

Gulfstream's Rainbow 6 is a 20-cent bet. The bettor, who was using a New York Racing Association wagering account, played two combinations — and connected for $259,573.34.

The first four winners in the Rainbow 6 were long shots, going off at 10-1, 28-1, 65-1 and 19-1. The last two were favorites. The winning player had single horses in the first five races, and two horses — Miss Maserati and Kassady Light — for the final race.

Miss Maserati won; Kassady Light finished last.

For the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot to be paid out, there must be only one ticket with six winners. The pot had been growing since it was last hit July 27.

