Hundreds march in New Orleans after Charlottesville violence

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 2:58 PM

NEW ORLEANS

Hundreds marched through New Orleans to show solidarity after a car in Charlottesville, Virginia, plowed into counter-demonstrators at a white nationalist rally, killing a woman and injuring at least 20 others.

The New Orleans Advocate reports the group Take 'Em Down NOLA led Saturday's march — from Congo Square to Jackson Square — in conjunction with hundreds of other marches across the country meant to show opposition to white-supremacist protests and attacks.

Take 'Em Down Nola has been at the forefront of efforts to remove four prominent Confederate statues in the city. After legal delays, protests and much controversy, those statues were taken down this summer. Still, the group's leaders say their work will not be finished until no statues, street names or schools bear the names of white supremacists.

