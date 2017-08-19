Oy, oy captain! Picking captains can give coaches headaches

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, Washington State head coach Mike Leach, left, confers with quarterback Luke Falk during an injury time out against Colorado in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boulder, Colo. As college football season approaches teams all over the country are choosing captains, those hard-working, high-character players who set an example for their teammates to follow through both actions and words. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo