‘Take ‘em all down,’ DeMarcus Cousins says of Confederate statues

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:40 A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason Pause 1:52 Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show 0:46 Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres 0:56 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors 3:08 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses Amber Frey, lethal injection 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 3:40 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back' 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 2:22 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships 0:46 1 dead after car rolls into Los Banos corn fields Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Protesters celebrate after pulling down a Confederate statue in Durham, N.C. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Gov. Roy Cooper criticized the action, tweeting that “the racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable but there is a better way to remove these monuments.” Casey Toth and Virginia Bridges Herald Sun

Protesters celebrate after pulling down a Confederate statue in Durham, N.C. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Gov. Roy Cooper criticized the action, tweeting that “the racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable but there is a better way to remove these monuments.” Casey Toth and Virginia Bridges Herald Sun