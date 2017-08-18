Protesters celebrate after pulling down a Confederate statue in Durham, N.C. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Gov. Roy Cooper criticized the action, tweeting that “the racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable but there is a better way to remove these monuments.” Casey Toth and Virginia Bridges Herald Sun
‘Take ‘em all down,’ DeMarcus Cousins says of Confederate statues

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

August 18, 2017 8:50 PM

In the days since Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, many have given their input on the presence of Confederate statues and monuments in Southern states.

One of the most recent to do so was former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, who got straight to the point.

“Take all them (expletive) down,” Cousins said in a TMZ video posted Thursday. “Take ‘em all down.”

Cousins, who is from Alabama and now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, was also asked specifically about President Donald Trump. Cousins responded that he didn’t want to say much, but that he doesn’t have respect for him.

Cousins isn’t the only NBA star who’s expressed a lack of respect for the current president. Kevin Durant of the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors said he would not visit the White House if asked, due to Trump.

“I don’t respect who’s in office right now,” Durant told ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

 
