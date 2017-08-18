Fresno State quick hits: QB Marcus McMaryion will get reps in final scrimmage

Fresno State went through a short practice in helmets and shorts Friday, running through some situational football and special teams in preparation for their final scrimmage in fall camp.
The Bulldogs, coach Jeff Tedford said, would run between 105 and 110 plays as part of a fan appreciation day event Saturday at Bulldog Stadium that starts at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet with the players and coaches. The scrimmage is expected to start at 7 p.m.
“It’s great for the players as we get closer to the season for the fans to come out and interact with the players and be able to talk to them and shake hands with them,” Tedford said. “The players always really appreciate and enjoyu the fans being here.”
@FresnoStateFB getting in a short practice before Saturday and final camp scrimmage ... pic.twitter.com/uVGaF7RM1m— Robert Kuwada (@rkuwada) August 19, 2017
McMaryion sighting – Marcus McMaryion, the transfer quarterback from Oregon State, has been in practice for less than one week. He will, however, get some reps in the scrimmage. The exact number had not yet been determined by Tedford and offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer.
Weights and measures – Fresno State updated some roster information Friday with some notable differences, among them sophomore cornerback Jaron Bryant. He is up to 183 pounds from 173 at this time a year ago, and much more physical.
“Shout out to coach Andy Ward and his strength staff,” Bryant said. “They’re the ones that did it to me. They treat us good here. I just asked him what he could do to help me and that’s what we did. That’s how I (set personal records) in all six tests that we do.”
Time to make a move – The Bulldogs might not show a lot on in the scrimmage, given that it is open to the public, prying eyes and all that. But it still be an important one for a lot of players vying for rotation spots.
Tedford and his offensive and defensive staffs will start formulating plans for players who will redshirt or go to scout teams at the beginning of next week.
“We’re still going to have a couple of practices us versus us before we do that, but we’ll be formulating that at the beginning of the week,” Tedford said. “We still have some situations to go over. We’ll do a mock game and get substitutions and all that done. We have a few situations still to do before we start getting into the body of Incarnate Word.“
Fans welcome
Saturday’s Fan Appreciation Day (only practice open to public) at Bulldog Stadium
- 5-6 p.m.: Meet-and-greet with the team on the field. There will be a selfie station, a limited quantity of posters available for fans to get signed, and fans are encouraged to bring their own Bulldogs memorabilia. Activities for kids include a tackling dummy, field-goal kicking and a net for aspiring quarterbacks to test their accuracy. Victor-E, the team’s living bulldog mascot, pose for pictures.
- 7 p.m.: Scrimmage
- Cost: Free. Pardini’s will run concessions in the south end zone
Fresno State 2017 schedule
Home games at Bulldog Stadium
Sept. 2 vs. Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Alabama, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sept. 16 at Washington, 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12)
Sept. 30 vs. Nevada, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at San Jose State, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
Oct. 14 vs. New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at San Diego State. 7:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Oct. 28 vs. UNLV, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Brigham Young, TBA (ESPN networks)
Nov. 11 at Hawaii. 8 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Wyoming, 11 or 11:30 a.m.
Nov. 25 vs. Boise State, 12:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
