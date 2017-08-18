Boston Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Boston. Michael Dwyer AP Photo
Boston Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Boston. Michael Dwyer AP Photo

Sports

Red Sox LHP Drew Pomeranz leaves mid-batter with back spasms

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 5:38 PM

BOSTON

Boston Red Sox lefthander Drew Pomeranz left Friday night's game against the New York Yankees in the middle of a batter with back spasms.

With a light rain falling most of the early innings, Pomeranz pulled up after throwing his second pitch to Chase Headley in the fourth. After talking with manager John Farrell and the training staff, Brandon Workman was called in from the bullpen to relieve him.

Pomeranz was 12-4 with a 3.39 ERA entering the game. He had won six straight decisions and hadn't lost since June 11.

He left with a 2-0 lead but was charged with the one-out walk to Headley. Workman finished the inning without allowing a run.

The Red Sox entered the three-game series against the rival Yankees with a four-game lead in the AL East.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason 1:40

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason
Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener 1:51

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener
Giants fans have message for Dodgers 1:31

Giants fans have message for Dodgers

View More Video