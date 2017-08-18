Christie Pearce to miss rest of NWSL season with injuries

Former U.S. national team captain Christie Pearce is going to miss the rest of NWSL season due to accumulative injuries.
Sky Blue FC made the announcement Friday, a day before a home game against the Seattle Reign FC.
The team said that Pearce has been slowed by various ailments this season. The defender made 16 starts and played 1440 minutes.
"I've always had a really good awareness of my body and the ability to recover," the 42-year-old Pearce said. "I feel that I started the season off strong, but I've been consistently fighting through injuries, and I'm not able to give to the team what I consider to be my 100 percent."
A New Jersey native, Pearce has played with Sky Blue FC since the NWSL was founded in 2013. She earned 311 caps for the United States, winning two Women's World Cups, three Olympic gold medals and one silver.
