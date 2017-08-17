Sports

Aussie Smyth gets impressive back-to-back wins at US Amateur

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

August 17, 2017 7:09 PM

LOS ANGELES

Australia's Travis Smyth knocked off No. 3-ranked Braden Thornberry in the morning and advanced to the U.S. Amateur quarterfinals in the afternoon with a 2-and-1 victory over No. 12 Will Zalatoris on Thursday.

Smyth is on an impressive run at Riviera Country Club with a chance to follow the path set by Curtis Luck. Smyth's good friend and fellow long-haired Australian won the Amateur at Oakland Hills in 2016.

Smyth excelled in a 3-and-2 victory over NCAA champion Thornberry, who beat world No. 1 Joaquin Niemann on Wednesday. Smyth finished off Zalatoris with a birdie on the 17th aided by a remarkable chip from the bunker.

Smyth is a former rugby player who only picked up golf at 12 years old while recovering from an injury.

