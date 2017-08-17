The starting lineup for the 2001-02 Kings, from left: Shooting guard Doug Christie, point guard Mike Bibby, small forward Peja Stojakovic, power forward Chris Webber and center Vlade Divac. This team will be featured on the “NBA 2K18” video game which is set for release Sept. 15.
The starting lineup for the 2001-02 Kings, from left: Shooting guard Doug Christie, point guard Mike Bibby, small forward Peja Stojakovic, power forward Chris Webber and center Vlade Divac. This team will be featured on the “NBA 2K18” video game which is set for release Sept. 15. Rich Pedroncelli Associated Press file
The starting lineup for the 2001-02 Kings, from left: Shooting guard Doug Christie, point guard Mike Bibby, small forward Peja Stojakovic, power forward Chris Webber and center Vlade Divac. This team will be featured on the “NBA 2K18” video game which is set for release Sept. 15. Rich Pedroncelli Associated Press file

Sports

A popular video game will let players control one of the best Kings teams

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 17, 2017 4:06 PM

Video game fans got their first look at “NBA 2K18” on Wednesday. The trailer for the newest installment of the popular video game series was dotted with some Sacramento flavor.

On Thursday, Kings fans who will play the game were given a little more reason to be excited.

This version, scheduled to be released Sept. 15 on multiple platforms, is adding 16 new classic teams, and one of those squads is the 2001-02 Kings team. Adding to that, Chris Webber will be on the roster.

This Kings squad was last featured on “NBA 2K13” but Webber was not included. Instead, the game had Scot Pollard as the starting power forward, joining Mike Bibby, Doug Christie, Peja Stojakovic and Vlade Divac.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason 1:40

A potential trade, an ankle injury and a free agent come into play in 49ers preseason
Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener 1:51

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener
Giants fans have message for Dodgers 1:31

Giants fans have message for Dodgers

View More Video