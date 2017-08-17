Twitter Screen capture
This disastrous first pitch was high, outside — and right into a photographer’s groin

By Pete Grathoff

August 17, 2017 2:32 PM

When you think of the worst ceremonial first pitches in baseball history, your mind might go to 50 Cent or perhaps former KU star Josh Jackson.

But no one was hurt in those cases.

The same can’t be said for the first pitch before Wednesday night’s Red Sox-Cardinals game at Fenway Park.

According to SB Nation, former cancer patient Jordan Leandre threw the first pitch on Wednesday. The result was a mix of “Bull Durham” and “The Simpsons” as the pitch hit an unsuspecting photographer.

Here is the video from Twitter user Chad Amaral:

To the credit of the photographer, Tony Capobianco, he got a great photo of the ball just before, um, impact.

Capobianco tweeted that he’ll recover and managed to have a good sense humor about the whole thing.

And Leandre was able to poke fun at himself too:

