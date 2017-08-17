This disastrous first pitch was high, outside — and right into a photographer’s groin

When you think of the worst ceremonial first pitches in baseball history, your mind might go to 50 Cent or perhaps former KU star Josh Jackson.
But no one was hurt in those cases.
The same can’t be said for the first pitch before Wednesday night’s Red Sox-Cardinals game at Fenway Park.
According to SB Nation, former cancer patient Jordan Leandre threw the first pitch on Wednesday. The result was a mix of “Bull Durham” and “The Simpsons” as the pitch hit an unsuspecting photographer.
Here is the video from Twitter user Chad Amaral:
First pitch tonight at Fenway..missed his target, by just a little bit. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/IrPG95xYf1— Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) August 16, 2017
To the credit of the photographer, Tony Capobianco, he got a great photo of the ball just before, um, impact.
My camera man @TonyCapobianco is the poor guy that took that first pitch in the McNuggets. Here's his view of it coming in. pic.twitter.com/NVD70hiIn2— Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2017
Capobianco tweeted that he’ll recover and managed to have a good sense humor about the whole thing.
I'll live https://t.co/c9Qvt8bSOO— Tony Capobianco (@TonyCapobianco) August 16, 2017
And Leandre was able to poke fun at himself too:
To make matters worse, I'm a pitcher ♂️— Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017
