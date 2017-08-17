Mike Trout and the Angels are on a roll and in contention

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Anaheim, Calif. Mike Trout has hits in 24 of 29 games since coming off the disabled list with a torn ligament in his left thumb, batting .343 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in that time. The Los Angeles Angels are 17-12 since the stat center fielder returned and have moved into the second AL wild-card spot. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo