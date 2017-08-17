Wembley factor hanging over Tottenham's title hopes

FILE - A Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 file photo showing Wembley Stadium in London. The season hadn’t even finished when diggers and cranes arrived at White Hart Lane in the middle of May, beginning the summer-long job of demolishing a stadium that Tottenham had turned into a Premier League fortress. It will be another year before the team returns to the site of its famous old ground to take up residence in a new 61,000-seat arena, built with the aim of giving Spurs a better chance of competing with Europe’s elite. Rob Harris, File AP Photo