US men's basketball enters a new world _ without its stars

FILE - In this March 5, 2007, file photo, Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy tries to give directions to his teammates during the fourth quarter of a basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. The jerseys say USA, though that's about all that will be recognizable. The Americans are cautiously entering a whole new basketball world, one in which not only are the best U.S. players not available, but neither are any in the NBA. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and the stars might show up in a few years for the Basketball World Cup and Olympics, but only if a group of minor leaguers can get them there. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo