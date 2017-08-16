Bundesliga top flight set for its first female referee

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo Munich's Franck Ribery and referee Bibiana Steinhaus walk on the pitch during the German Soccer Cup first-round soccer match between Chemnitzer FC and FC Bayern Munich in Chemnitz, Germany. Carving her way in a man’s world, Bibiana Steinhaus is striking a blow for equality as the Bundesliga’s first female referee this season. The 38-year-old police officer, who has been refereeing in the second division since 2007, is one of four referees promoted by the German football federation DFB) to the top flight.