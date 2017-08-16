Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton 8) and Mikie Mahtook
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton 8) and Mikie Mahtook

Sports

Ump Hernandez shakes Kinsler's hand on field after criticism

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 5:46 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas

Umpire Angel Hernandez has shaken hands on the field with Ian Kinsler, a day after the Detroit Tigers second baseman said the veteran ump should find another job.

Hernandez was working second base Wednesday night for the finale of Detroit's series at Texas. When Kinsler took his position for the bottom of the first inning, there appeared to be a few words shared between the two before Hernandez walked up to Kinsler and shook his hand, and then briefly put his hand on the second baseman's shoulder.

It wasn't clear how or who initiated the handshake.

Kinsler's harsh and extended criticism of the umpire before Tuesday's game came a day after he was ejected from the series opener Monday for questioning balls and strikes while Hernandez worked behind the plate.

Hernandez said after Tuesday's game that he didn't care what Kinsler said and was only concerned about doing the best job he can.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener 1:51

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener
Giants fans have message for Dodgers 1:31

Giants fans have message for Dodgers
Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 2:01

Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend

View More Video