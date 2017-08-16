All in the Family: Timbers keep former players in the fold

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, Portland's Jack Jewsbury reacts after Portland's 1-0 win against the Colorado Rapids in a Major League Soccer match at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. After retiring last season, three players stayed with the Portland Timbers in another capacity. Former captain Jack Jewsbury is now Portland’s director of business development, while fellow midfielder Ned Grabavoy was named director of scouting and recruitment. Defender Nat Borchers _ who spent most of his career in Salt Lake _ joined the Timbers’ broadcast team. The Oregonian via AP, File Billy Gates