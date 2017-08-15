FC Cincinnati players celebrate after midfielder Corben Bone scores in the first half of a U.S. Open Cup soccer semi-final match against the New York Red Bulls, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Wright-Phillips scores twice, Red Bulls reach Open Cup final

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 11:40 PM

CINCINNATI

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored two of New York's three goals as the Red Bulls advanced to the U.S. Open Cup final with a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

New York will play for the championship on Sept. 20 against Sporting KC, which won on penalties against the San Jose Earthquakes last Wednesday.

Cincinnati led 2-0 before conceding its first goal of the tournament in the 75th minute, when second-half substitute Gonzalo Veron knocked in a loose ball from in front. Three minutes later, Wright-Phillips headed inside the near post to equalize.

Wright-Phillips headed in Sal Zizzo's chipped cross for his third goal in US Open Cup play.

The crowd of 33,250 was the second largest in the tournament's 104-year history.

