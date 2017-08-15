Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo 13) follows through on a two-run homer in front of Detroit Tigers catcher John Hicks
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo 13) follows through on a two-run homer in front of Detroit Tigers catcher John Hicks

Sports

Rangers hit 3 homers off Verlander in 10-4 win over Tigers

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

August 15, 2017 8:48 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas

Joey Gallo and Mike Napoli hit back-to-back homers off Justin Verlander, and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-4 on Tuesday night, ending the former AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner's three-game winning streak.

The Rangers had just gone ahead 2-1 on Nomar Mazara's RBI single in the fourth inning when Gallo hit his 34th homer, a towering drive that landed in the second deck of seats in right-center above the Texas bullpen and was estimated at 459 feet.

Napoli followed with a 416-foot shot to left for his 24th homer, and added a two-run single in the Rangers' four-run eighth.

Robinson Chirinos also went deep off Verlander (8-8), who struck out eight without any walks while allowing five runs in six innings. Tigers starters have given up 19 homers and have a 7.94 ERA over the last 11 games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener 1:51

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener
Giants fans have message for Dodgers 1:31

Giants fans have message for Dodgers
Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 2:01

Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend

View More Video