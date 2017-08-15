Lions condemn 'any use' of logo at Charlottesville event

FILE- In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, photo white nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va. The Detroit Lions said Tuesday, Aug. 15, that they “detest and disavow” any use of their logo associated with the event Saturday in Charlottesville. A photo taken at the demonstration showed someone with a logo similar to the one the Lions use, although it was blue and red and had stars on it. Steve Helber, File AP Photo