US college football returns Down Under for 2nd year in a row

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2016 file photo, California Golden Bears players reach up to touch the trophy presented to them ofter defeating the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the end the opening game of the U.S. college football season at Sydney's Olympic stadium in Sydney. Despite losing two of its top players to the NFL, Stanford will be heavily favored against Rice when U.S. college football returns Down Under for the second year in a row. The Aug. 27, 2017 game will be played at midday Sunday in Australia, Saturday evening in the United States. Rick Rycroft, File AP Photo