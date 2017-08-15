Boston Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez, right, forces out St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler for the second out of a triple play during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Boston Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez, right, forces out St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler for the second out of a triple play during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo

Sports

Red Sox turn first triple play in 6 years vs Cardinals

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 5:48 PM

BOSTON

The Boston Red Sox have turned their first triple play in six years.

With runners at first and second in the fourth inning Tuesday night, slow-footed St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina grounded sharply to Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers at third base. He stepped on the bag and threw to second baseman Eduardo Nunez, who relayed to Mitch Moreland at first, where Molina was out on a close play.

It was the first triple play for Boston since Aug. 16, 2011, in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Tampa Bay.

It also was the latest highlight for Devers, who began the night with six homers and 21 hits in 16 games since being called up to the majors last month. He added an RBI single in the first inning Tuesday.

