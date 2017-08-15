Sports

University: Workout procedures followed before player death

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 10:15 AM

KENT, Ohio

Kent State's athletic department says its trainers and coaches followed the right procedures during an offseason workout in June after which a freshman football player died.

The school in northeast Ohio did say Monday that it has fired a football strength and conditioning coach who was at the workout because it found he had given false information about his certification.

Kent State officials say the other staff members overseeing the conditioning session were properly certified.

Freshman offensive lineman Tyler Heintz died following a morning workout on June 13. A final autopsy report on his death is expected within the next few months.

The university says paramedics transported Heintz to a hospital following conditioning drills.

