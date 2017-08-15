Sports

Former Cubs catcher to help open Chicago Air and Water Show

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 2:32 AM

CHICAGO

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross will help kick off the annual Chicago Air and Water Show.

Ross will be tandem jumping with the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights to open the show on Saturday. They are expected to touch down along North Avenue Beach after the show begins at 10 a.m.

The air and water show continues Sunday. It's scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The 59th annual show also will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs. The event is free.

Ross retired from the Cubs after helping the team win the 2016 World Series.

